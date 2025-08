The Nationals will recall Poulin from Triple-A Rochester, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

Poulin was claimed off waivers from the Tigers on Sunday and is poised to report to the big-league roster. The southpaw has collected a 3.38 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 62:17 K:BB across 42.2 innings this season at the Triple-A level.