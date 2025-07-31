The Nationals acquired Sales and right-hander Josh Randall from the Tigers on Thursday in exchange for right-hander Kyle Finnegan, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

A 10th-round draft pick in 2024, Sales has spent the entirety of the 2025 season in the Florida State League. Over 16 appearances (15 starts) for Single-A Lakeland, Sales has generated a 2.71 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 63:17 K:BB in 661 innings. The 22-year-old righty should get bumped up another level before the end of the season, though it's unclear if he'll immediately report to High-A Wilmington with his new organization.