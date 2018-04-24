Nationals' Rafael Bautista: Heads to big leagues
Bautista was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The 25-year-old is off to a hot start with the Chiefs, going 18-for-42 (.429) with three stolen bases in 10 games. Bautista will head to the big leagues to provide a spark in the outfield while Adam Eaton (ankle) and Brian Goodwin (wrist) are sidelined. No corresponding move has been announced yet.
More News
-
Nationals' Rafael Bautista: Optioned to minors•
-
Nationals' Rafael Bautista: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Rafael Bautista: Sent back to minors•
-
Nationals' Rafael Bautista: Recalled from Triple-A, enters lineup•
-
Nationals' Rafael Bautista: Returns to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Rafael Bautista: Promoted to Nationals•
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...