Bautista was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old is off to a hot start with the Chiefs, going 18-for-42 (.429) with three stolen bases in 10 games. Bautista will head to the big leagues to provide a spark in the outfield while Adam Eaton (ankle) and Brian Goodwin (wrist) are sidelined. No corresponding move has been announced yet.

