Nationals' Rafael Bautista: Homers twice with Auburn
Bautista (knee) went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in short-season Auburn's win over Williamsport on Wednesday.
The outfielder is still rehabbing after suffering a torn ACL, LCL and meniscus last season at Triple-A Syracuse. "Every morning (Doubledays manager Rocket Wheeler) comes to me and tells me what I have to do -- trying to get in the field and feeling good," Bautista told MiLB.com. "Asking me how I feel because of my injury. It feels great, I've been feeling really, really good after my injury." The hits Wednesday were just his third, fourth and fifth in nine games with Auburn (34 at-bats). It may be a little while yet before he's back with the team's top affiliate.
