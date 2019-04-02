Bautista (knee) will open the season on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Fresno, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.

Bautista was sidelined throughout spring training while recovering from a torn ACL, so his move to Fresno's injured list comes as little surprise. The 26-year-old was removed from the Nationals' 40-man roster last season and doesn't look to be a part of the organization's long-term plans in the outfield.