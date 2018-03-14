Play

The Nationals optioned Bautista to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Bautista went through his share of offensive struggles in 2017, with a .250 batting average and .603 OPS at Triple-A Syracuse and a .160 average and .382 OPS over 17 games (25 at-bats) with the Nationals. The 24-year-old could certainly earn another opportunity in the majors in 2018 but he will start the season in the minor leagues.

