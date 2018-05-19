Nationals' Rafael Bautista: Out for year with ACL injury
Bautista will miss the remainder of the 2018 season after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament, lateral collateral ligament and meniscus during Thursday's game with Triple-A Syracuse, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Bautista will undergo the season-ending surgery Wednesday. Since the recovery timetable for these sort of knee injuries can vary slightly, there's a chance Bautista will not be ready for spring training in 2019, though a timetable should come into focus following next week's procedure. Through 20 games with Syracuse this year, Bautista was hitting .366/.395/.463.
