Nationals' Rafael Bautista: Re-signs with Nationals
Bautista (knee) signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Wednesday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Bautista linked back up with the Nationals after being released by Washington over the weekend. He's expected to miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. Prior to suffering the injury, the 25-year-old compiled a solid .366/.395/.463 line across 20 games with Triple-A Syracuse.
