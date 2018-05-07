Bautista was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Bautista will head back to the minors in order to open up a roster spot for reliever Shawn Kelley, who was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding move. The 25-year-old appeared in nine games during his time with the big club, though he logged just six at-bats and didn't record a hit. Bautista, who is hitting .429/.442/.524 with three stolen bases through 10 games with Syracuse, will continue to serve as organizational outfield depth.