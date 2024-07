The Nationals have selected Diaz with the 141st overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Diaz hit leadoff for Indiana State as a junior in 2024, showing good tools and plate discipline but lacking a standout trait in any one area. His defensive profile is similar, and a lack of arm strength could see him shift to second base as a pro. Diaz will likely need to max out as a hitter to profile as anything more than a utility option at the highest level.