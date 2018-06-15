Read (suspension) was sent to Double-A Harrisburg on a rehab assignment Friday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Read has been out all season while serving a suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing susbstance. The assignment is listed as a major-league rehab assignment, though it's not known where Read will end up once he's eligible to return from his suspension in mid-July. He appeared in just eight games at the major-league level for Washington last season.