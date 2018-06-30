Read (suspension) was reinstated from the restricted list and optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Read had been out all season after testing positive for Boldenone. The Nationals have been struggling at the catcher position and could eventually turn to Read, who appeared in eight games for the team last season after hitting a solid .265/.312/.455 in 108 games for Double-A Harrisburg.