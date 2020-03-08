Nationals' Raudy Read: Sent to Triple-A
The Nationals optioned Read to Triple-A Fresno on Sunday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
Barring an injury, Kurt Suzuki and Yan Gomes are locked in as the Nationals' Opening Day catchers, so it comes as little surprise that Read was cut this early in camp. He should be in store for steady playing time as he heads back to Fresno for a second straight season. He appeared in 82 games for the affiliate in 2019, slashing .275/.317/.546 with 20 home runs across 328 plate appearances.
