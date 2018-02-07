Read was handed an 80-game suspension for violating the league's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The catcher will begin serving his suspension at the beginning of the 2018 season and will not receive any pay during that time. Read was promoted to the big leagues once rosters expanded last September, and he wound up collecting 11 plate appearances during his first stint with the club. At this time, Read is one of four catchers on the active 40-man roster. He will likely report to Triple-A Syracuse following the conclusion of his suspension in early June.