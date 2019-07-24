Nationals' Raudy Read: Up as 26th man
Read was called up to serve as the 26th man for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Rockies, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Read could help rest the legs of Yan Gomes and Kurt Suzuki, but he's unlikely to spend a long time on the roster. Erick Fedde was optioned in a corresponding move.
