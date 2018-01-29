Brignac signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Brignac's deal includes an invitation to spring training. Brignac spent the 2017 season at Triple-A Fresno, where he slashed .251/.326/.411 over 110 games. Brignac does have some experience in the majors, but his performance has been subpar. Over 369 games he's hit .219 with a .573 OPS.