Nationals' Reid Schaller: Improves in second start
Schaller has allowed four earned runs on six hits and six walks while striking out six in eight innings (two starts) for Low-A Hagerstown.
Schaller missed nearly three months due to injury and was wild in his 2019 debut, issuing four walks in 3.1 innings. The 22-year-old right-hander was better in his second outing June 29, allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out five over 4.2 innings against Delmarva. Lacking polished secondaries and with a growing injury history, Schaller seems likely to end up in the bullpen, but the Nats appear intent on continuing his development as a starter for the time being.
