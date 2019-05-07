Wiseman is slashing .333/.383/.729 with an Eastern League-best 10 home runs through 107 plate appearances at Double-A Harrisburg this season.

As a 24-year-old corner outfielder at Double-A, Wiseman shouldn't be viewed as a premium prospect, but his outstanding production has nonetheless put him on the Nationals' radar with injuries mounting at the big-league level. Washington is optimistic that Juan Soto (back) won't require much longer than the minimum 10 days on the injured list, but any setbacks could prompt the front office to delve into the minor-league ranks for further reinforcement in the outfield.