Mendez (hamstring) has appeared in four games for High-A Wilmington since being activated from the 7-day injured list, going 5-for-14 with two doubles, a triple, two walks, a stolen base, four RBI and one run.

Mendez spent the first three weeks of the minor-league season on the injured list before making his debut for Wilmington. The 22-year-old outfielder is expected to handle a near-everyday role at Wilmington this season.