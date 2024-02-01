Bleier signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Thursday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Bleier logged a 5.28 ERA and 1.37 WHIP across 30.2 innings with the Red Sox last season before being designated for assignment in August. The 36-year-old southpaw will likely head to Triple-A Rochester to begin 2024.
