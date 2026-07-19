Nationals' Richard Lovelady: Shifts to 60-day IL

The Nationals transferred Lovelady (triceps) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

Since landing on the IL on June 29 due to a left triceps strain, Lovelady has made limited progress in his recovery. Per MLB.com, Lovelady has been able to take part in strengthening work but has yet to resume a throwing program nearly three weeks after suffering the injury. The Nationals apparently weren't confident that Lovelady would be ready to return in the next five weeks, so he was moved to the 60-day IL in order to free up a spot on the 40-man roster for lefty Matt Krook, who re-signed with the organization on a one-year deal.