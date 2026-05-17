Lovelady will serve as the Nationals' opening pitcher in Sunday's game against the Orioles, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Lovelady hasn't recorded more than six outs in any of his 17 appearances on the season, so he'll likely cover the first inning or two of Sunday's contest before turning the ball over to Miles Mikolas, who is expected to work in bulk relief. Since the Nationals acquired him from the Mets on April 16, Lovelady has emerged as one of the club's more trusted bullpen arms. He's gathered two saves and three holds and owns an 0.82 ERA over 11 appearances with Washington, but a bloated 19.2 percent walk rate and 95.2 percent strand rate during that stretch suggest that he's benefited from some good fortune.