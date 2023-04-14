site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Richie Martin: Gets minors deal from Nats
RotoWire Staff
Apr 14, 2023
Martin signed a minor-league contract Friday with the Nationals.
Martin was granted his release by the Reds in late March after failing to crack their Opening Day roster. The 28-year-old infielder will head to Triple-A Rochester and hope to get a shot soon in Washington.
