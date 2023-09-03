Garcia agreed Sunday with the Nationals on a two-year, minor-league contract, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Garcia had resided on the Nationals' 15-day injured list while recovering from a biceps injury before he was activated and released by the organization Friday. The 29-year-old right-hander wasn't a free agent for long, as he quickly reached an agreement with Washington on a new deal. Before missing time with the biceps injury, Garcia had posted a 9.26 ERA and 2.14 WHIP in 11.2 innings over 10 relief appearances in the big leagues this season.