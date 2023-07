The Nationals placed Garcia on the 15-day injured list Sunday with right biceps tendinitis, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Right-hander Amos Willingham was called up from Triple-A Rochester to take Garcia's spot on the 26-man active roster and in the Washington bullpen. Garcia made three relief appearances for the Nationals after being called up from Rochester on July 19, covering three innings and striking out four while allowing four earned runs on six hits and one walk.