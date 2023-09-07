Team officials fear Adams (hand) may have injured his left hamate bone in Wednesday's win over the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Adams departed the game after experiencing pain in his left hand/wrist on a pinch-hit swing in the bottom of the eighth inning. X-rays were inconclusive, which isn't usually a good initial sign, and he is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Thursday. If it's a hamate bone fracture, the 27-year-old catcher would be done for the remainder of the 2023 season.