Adams went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's loss to the Pirates.

Getting his first start of the season while Keibert Ruiz slotted in as the DH, Adams tied the game at 3-3 in the seventh inning by launching a Roansy Contreras fastball over the fence in left-center field. The 27-year-old posted a useful .273/.331/.476 slash line over 158 plate appearances in 2033 with four homers and 21 RBI, and while his playing time will be limited again behind Ruiz, Adams has a bit more upside than a typical endgame catcher in a NL-only format.