Adams will start at catcher and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Adams will make his third start in the Nationals' five games since Keibert Ruiz was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a testicular contusion, which is expected to end his season. Though his playing-time outlook is more promising with Ruiz out of the picture, Adams doesn't look as though he'll be the clear-cut No. 1 option behind the dish. Israel Pineda started both of the past two contests, and the Nationals also have a third catcher on the 28-man active roster in Tres Barrera.