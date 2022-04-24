Adams went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Saturday against the Giants.
Adams drew the start behind the plate Saturday in relief of Keibert Ruiz. He has played only sparingly to begin the season, though he did manage to connect for his first home run of the campaign in the fifth inning. Should Josh Bell (hamstring) miss any additional time, Adams could be a playing time beneficiary.
More News
-
Nationals' Riley Adams: Receives second start of season•
-
Nationals' Riley Adams: Seems set as No. 2 catcher•
-
Nationals' Riley Adams: Draws pair of walks in loss•
-
Nationals' Riley Adams: On bench Sunday, role in doubt•
-
Nationals' Riley Adams: Takes seat Thursday•
-
Nationals' Riley Adams: On bench Tuesday•