Adams went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Athletics.

Adams launched homer No. 7 on the campaign Wednesday. As long as Keibert Ruiz (concussion) is on the injured list, the 29-year-old Adams has a much clearer pathway to fantasy relevance and is worth a look in deeper mixed fantasy leagues for those in need of help at catcher. Over his last 12 games (40 plate appearances), Adams is slashing .250/.325/.556 with three round trippers, two doubles and six RBI.