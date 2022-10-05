site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nationals-riley-adams-heads-to-bench-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Nationals' Riley Adams: Heads to bench Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 5, 2022
at
2:08 pm ET
•
1 min read
Adams isn't starting Wednesday against the Mets.
Adams went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer and four strikeouts over his last two games but will head to the bench for a second consecutive matchup to close out the regular season. Israel Pineda is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
More News
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
8D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
14D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
17D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read