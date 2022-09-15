Adams went 2-for-3 with a double and a solo home run in Wednesday's loss against the Orioles.
With Keibert Ruiz (testicular contusion) sidelined, Adams earned the start Wednesday and made the most of hit. He recorded two hits, including a solo home run to put the Nationals on the board in the bottom of the third inning. The home run was Adams' fourth on the season, and the two hits got his average up to the Mendoza line for the first time since June 26.
