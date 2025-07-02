Nationals' Riley Adams: Idle for first game of day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Adams is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Tigers.
Drew Millas will start behind the plate for the early game, but Adams will presumably return to the lineup for the nightcap to handle catching duties. Since Keibert Ruiz (concussion) landed on the 7-day injured list June 24, Adams had started in four of the Nationals' last five games.
