Adams was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a fractured left hamate bone, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
Adams suffered the injury during Wednesday's win over the Mets and will require season-ending surgery. It's a bummer of an ending to what has been a nice season as a part-timer for the 27-year-old, as Adams produced a .273/.331/.476 batting line with four home runs in 44 games as Keibert Ruiz's understudy.
