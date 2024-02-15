Adams (wrist) appears to be fully recovered from hamate bone surgery in his wrist and has no restrictions to begin spring training, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The catcher underwent surgery in September, ending his 2023 campaign prematurely. Adams had something of a breakout at the plate in 2023, slashing .273/.331/.476 in 158 plate appearances, but the 27-year-old remains firmly behind Keibert Ruiz on the Nationals' depth chart.