Nationals' Riley Adams: Out of lineup for first game
Adams is absent from the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader versus Atlanta.
It will be Jorge Alfaro doing the catching for the Nationals in the first game. Adams should be back behind the dish in the nightcap.
