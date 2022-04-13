Adams will start at catcher and bat eighth Wednesday in Atlanta, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
He'll enter the lineup for the second time in seven games this season while top backstop Keibert Ruiz rests on getaway day. The Nationals gave Adams some exposure to first base in spring training to present him with another potential avenue to playing time, but the 25-year-old is still expected to see the overwhelming majority of his work behind the plate on days when Ruiz is sitting out.
