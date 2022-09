Adams is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus Miami, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The 26-year-old has started five of seven games since Keibert Ruiz (groin) landed on the injured list, though he'll step out of the lineup for Sunday's contest. Adams should continue to see an edge in playing time behind the plate with Ruiz not expected back this season, but Israel Pineda will start in the series finale against the Marlins.