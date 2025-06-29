Adams is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

After Keibert Ruiz was placed on the injured list Tuesday due to a concussion, Adams proceeded to start behind the plate in each of the Nationals' last four games while going 5-for-15 with two doubles, three runs and two RBI during that stretch. Drew Millas will get the nod at catcher Sunday, but Adams should dominate the playing time at the position until Ruiz is activated.