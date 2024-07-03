The Nationals recalled Adams from Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Adams was optioned a month ago following a slump at the plate, but he's back after posting a .946 OPS with six homers in 22 games at Rochester. He will back up Keibert Ruiz.
