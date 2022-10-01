site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Riley Adams: Retreats to bench for nightcap
Adams isn't in the lineup for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Phillies.
Adams served as the starting catcher during Saturday's matinee and went 1-for-3 with a run, a walk and two strikeouts. Tres Barrera is starting behind the dish and batting ninth for the second game.
