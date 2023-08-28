Adams is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
While Keibert Ruiz had experienced some lightheadness, Adams started at catcher in each of the last four games, going 1-for-15 with nine strikeouts. Even though the Nationals called up Drew Millas from Triple-A Rochester on Monday to provide extra insurance behind the dish, Ruiz has been cleared to resume catching duties and will step in as Washington's starting backstop in the series opener in Toronto. Adams is expected to see his playing time take a hit moving forward.
