Adams is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers.

With Keibert Ruiz (illness) returning from the 10-day injured list Thursday and starting behind the plate in his first game back, Adams' time as the Nationals' No. 1 backstop appears to have ended. He had started in 10 of the Nationals' 11 games while Ruiz was out, going 8-for-33 (.242 average) with four extra-base hits (one home run, three doubles), three runs and two RBI.