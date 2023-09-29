The Nationals transferred Adams (wrist) to the 60-day injured list Friday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Adams underwent season-ending surgery on his left hand/wrist Sept. 11, so his move to the 60-day IL is simply procedural. The 27-year-old slashed .273/.331/.476 with 21 RBI through 158 plate appearances in 2023, and he is expected to be fully recovered before the start of spring training. Tanner Rainey (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list to fill Adams' spot on the 40-man roster.