Adams went 1-for-3 with a home run, two walks, two RBI and three runs in the Nationals' 13-7 win Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Since No. 1 backstop Keibert Ruiz was behind the plate for the Nationals' 3-2 loss in the nightcap, Adams will draw the start at catcher as the two teams close out their series Sunday with a day game after a night game. Adams has posted a .679 OPS in 53 plate appearances on the season while serving as Ruiz's main understudy.
