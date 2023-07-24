Adams went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Sunday's win over the Giants.

The 27-year-old backstop continues to make the most of his rare opportunities. Adams has recorded multiple hits in three of his last four starts dating back to July 6, boosting his slash line on the season to .289/.344/.542 with 11 extra-base hits in 91 plate appearances, including four homers. Should anything sideline Keibert Ruiz, Adams could have some fantasy appeal beyond being a cheap second catcher in NL-only formats.