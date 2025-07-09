Nationals' Riley Adams: Takes over for injured Ruiz
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Adams will start at catcher and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.
With Keibert Ruiz (concussion) going back on the 7-day injured list Tuesday for the second time in less than two weeks, Adams looks poised to serve as the Nationals' No. 1 catcher through the All-Star break.. He will pick up his third consecutive start Wednesday.
