Adams will start at catcher and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

With Keibert Ruiz (concussion) going back on the 7-day injured list Tuesday for the second time in less than two weeks, Adams looks poised to serve as the Nationals' No. 1 catcher through the All-Star break.. He will pick up his third consecutive start Wednesday.

