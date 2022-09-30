site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nationals-riley-adams-takes-seat-for-nightcap | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Nationals' Riley Adams: Takes seat for nightcap
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Adams isn't starting the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Phillies.
Adams started the first game of Friday's twin bill and went 0-for-3 with a strikeout. Tres Barrera will take over behind the dish and bat ninth during the nightcap.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read