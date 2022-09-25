site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Riley Adams: Takes seat Sunday
Adams is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Miami, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Adams started the first two games of the series and will head to the bench after he went 0-for-7 with two strikeouts. Tres Barrera will take over behind the plate and bat ninth in the finale.
