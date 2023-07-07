Adams went 3-for-4 with two doubles in Thursday's extra-inning loss to the Reds.

It's the second three-hit effort in Adams' last five starts, although that period stretches back to June 22 and he went 0-for-11 in between the two big performances. The 27-year-old catcher is slashing .282/.346/.535 on the season with 10 of his 20 hits going for extra bases (five doubles, two triples and three homers) while seeing inconsistent playing time behind Keibert Ruiz.